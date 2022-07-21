ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A long-delayed bus garage project is scheduled to begin in August, said Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison.
After analyzing the costs of the building, and the inflationary trends surrounding construction costs, the school board recently signed off on the $4.2 million project, Edison said.
The site is set for construction northeast of the present middle school property along U.S. Route 6.
Edison said there was talk of building the project in pieces but after input from community and business leaders, the board decided to go ahead with the project before the price tag goes even higher.
When the project was first discussed many years ago, the proposed price for a smaller building was in the $2.1 million range, Edison said.
"As of now the building [material] is set to be delivered the first week of August," he said. Edison said utility work has begun at the site.
"Once all materials are in, erection of the building will begin. Our goal is to have the structure standing and begin internal construction this winter," Edison said.
The project was on hold for about a year during a disagreement with the village of Andover about annexation. In July 2021, the disagreement was settled through a consent decree filed in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court that included the school system paying a $50,000 tap-in fee.
Since then the district has been working on engineering plans and reviewing costs.
During the pandemic the district was able to save about $400,000 on land clearing charges.
"We saved some money up front," he said.
Edison said the school administration offices will be moved to the bus garage, which will also house maintenance offices. He said a pre-school will then be moved into the present administration offices, adjacent to the primary school building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.