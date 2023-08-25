ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Students, administrators and teachers got back to the classroom Thursday kicking of the new school year in the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools.
PV Primary School students and sisters, Ava, Luella and Gianna Nunley, could hardly contain their excitement.
Ava, a fourth-grade student this year, said she’s looking forward to meeting new friends and learning new things.
Her sister, Luella, said she likes her new third-grade class and teacher, while Gianna, who started first grade, looks forward to riding the school bus and meeting new friends.
Mark Mollohan, the new Pymatuning Valley High School principal, was also excited for his first day on the job. “I am beyond excited to be here. I hit the educational lottery,” he said.
Mollohan is coming to Andover Township after serving as Geneva Middle School principal last year. He said he has had a lot of contact with the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools over the years and has always been impressed.
He said he wants to get to know staff and students before working together to make any changes in the district. He said he is also working with middle school principal Wendy Tisch.
“It helps that Wendy and I are a lot alike personality wise and professionally,” Mollohan said.
“I made a point of talking to the freshmen,” he said.
PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison said the first day went smoothly. “All the buses were on time. It’s almost like we never left (for the summer),” he said.
Edison also said most of the walls were painted this summer at the Pymatuning Valley Primary School.
Students were busy learning their way around the school building and a group of third graders worked on creating sculptures out of routine items.
In Andrea Wonderling’s high school class the students were answering questions about themselves during a get to know each other first day of school.
Mollohan also took time to greet some of the students in the class including an idea regarding students paying $1 to wear a hat during the school day.
“That money will go to something cool,” he said of the possible charitable experience.
Mollohan said there were also some safety measures added to the school including some new surveillance cameras. He said a new safety film was added to the school’s windows.
