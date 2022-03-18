My Sunday afternoons in the fall — pretty much booked long ahead of time since 1980 — just became wide open.
You could always find me near a television tuned to a Cleveland Browns game. When I wasn’t watching, I was listening to Nev Chandler on a car radio, likely during an epic backyard football game in the mid-1980s.
When I wasn’t watching or listening, I was reading every newspaper I could find that covered the Browns, including this one. Later, I accompanied my Star Beacon colleagues to training camps at Lakeland Community College.
Years later, the job allowed me to cover the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. I had a seat in the press box for the “glory days” of Pat Shurmur and Hue Jackson, two of the worst head coaches any team ever hired.
I remember the moment I had to pick a football team. I was at Sports & Sports, then located on Lake Avenue in Ashtabula. I was maybe 10 and looking at two winter hats. One was brown and orange. The other was black and gold.
“I like both of them,” I told the guy behind the counter.
He shook his head.
“That’s not how it works,” he said. “Not with these two teams. You have to pick one and go with it.”
I always believed I made the right choice. The 1980 Kardiac Kids cemented that decision. I knew every line of “Twelve Days of a Cleveland Brown Christmas.”
I still do. But I can no longer sing the praises of this franchise. Not after the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson on Friday, sending three first-round draft picks and two other selections to the Houston Texans for Watson and a fifth-round pick in 2024.
Browns officials flew to Houston on Tuesday to court the Texans quarterback, who had demanded a trade even before he sat out the 2021 season as at least 22 women accused him of sex crimes. Trade talks began to heat up after a Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson.
The 26-year-old quarterback still faces 22 civil suits and possibly a suspension next season. But that didn’t seem to bother the Browns. An unidentified team official told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that the Browns wanted “an adult” at quarterback. An adult, apparently, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexul misconuct.
That was clearly an insult of Baker Mayfield, the quarterback the Browns drafted No. 1 in the 2018 draft and their starter for the last four seasons.
Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, didn’t win the starting job right away — remember that Jackson was then the head coach — but once he did get on the field, he quickly established himself as a talented, exciting player. He broke Peyton Manning’s NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie that season.
Mayfield, now likely to be traded, had an up-and-down career with the Browns. He struggled — as did the Browns — under Freddie Kitchens, another flop of a head coach in 2019. The Browns then hired Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield bounced back in 2020, leading the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and a 48-37 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was their first postseason win since the 1994 season.
But Mayfield tore the labrum in his left shoulder early last season and the Browns — a popular Super Bowl pick — slumped down the stretch and finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs. Mayfield played all but the final game despite the injury, but he was ineffective and a segment of Browns fans turned on him, clamoring for a change at QB. But earlier this month, during the NFL combine, the Browns reiterated that Mayfield — now recovering from shoulder surgery — would be their QB in 2022.
That was before it became apparent that Watson would not be indicted. The Browns went to Houston and Watson initially refused to waive his no-trade clause to come to Cleveland. I was relieved, because I didn’t want him to be the face of this franchise. But on Friday, the news broke that Watson had reconsidered and the trade would happen after all.
How will the Browns spin this? Many of their fans are women and some might have been victims of sex crimes during their lives. How should they feel about the team they love bringing in a player with these allegations against him?
This is an awful look for the Browns. Some Cleveland fans took delight over the years in bringing up two sexual assault allegations against Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from earlier in his career. But suddenly, now that the Browns have a quarterback roundly considered one of the best in the NFL, they’re OK with it?
I’m not. I have a wife and a daughter. I have female colleagues. How could I look them in the eye with them knowing that I’d be willing to file and forget what 22 women allege that Watson did to them?
I can’t do that. I won’t do it. I do not need the Browns to win a Super Bowl that much.
Judging by the response to the trade on social media Friday afternoon, I am not alone. I think the Browns underestimated the impact acquiring Watson will have in northeastern Ohio. There will be some fans who want to win at all costs. But we’re not all wired that way.
The Browns got their man — a term I use here loosely — but at what cost? They surrendered their first-round draft picks for the next three years in a desperate attempt to go all in for a Super Bowl like the Los Angeles Rams did with Matthew Stafford. They have agreed to pay Watson $231 million over the next five years. Reports indicate all of it is guaranteed, including a $45 million signing bonus.
It’s only money and draft capital. Jimmy Haslam can recoup his losses with some truck-stop financial wizardry.
But with this bold move, the Browns lost two things you can’t put a price on — fans and credibility. And they don’t even know it yet. They don’t even care, which is even worse.
ED PUSKAS is editor of the Star Beacon. Write him at epuskas@starbeacon.com. Follow him on twitter, @Ed_Puskas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.