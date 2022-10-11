Pumpkin stands are popping up around Ashtabula County as Halloween draws closer.
“It seems like there are a lot of people with pumpkins for sale,” said Ashtabula County Extension Agent Andrew Holden.
He said two months of dry weather may have helped pumpkins avoid disease because the crop-damaging culprits move through water.
Rick Puckrin, a pumpkin grower in Austinburg Township, said it has been a good season, but he did lose some pumpkins to disease. He said he will likely be sold out of wholesale pumpkins by Oct. 18, but next year it won’t be a problem as his land to plant is going to quadruple.
Susan Bluhm, who works a stand for Puckrin in Ashtabula Harbor, said traffic was good on Monday. She said there was a lot of interest in decorative products, including Indian corn.
Area residents are already proudly displaying their carved gems on porches all over the county. The Huntsburg Pumpkin Festival was held this past weekend with huge pumpkins competing for prizes.
While pumpkin sales are rolling along, other crops are also in the harvest season.
“We are just starting to get some corn in,” Holden said.
He said much of the soybean crop has been harvested.
The soybean yield is pretty close to normal, he said.
“We had two months with hardly any rain,” Holden said.
He said some farmers were able to get three cuttings of hay, but others only got two this year.
Holden said it is not clear what the corn yield will be like this year. He said there was some disease that affects corn, but it was late in the season so it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.
Holden said dairy farmers have seen a slight increase in prices.
“We would like to see the milk price increase,” he said.
All farmers are dealing with significant inflation issues, Holden said. There have been increases in the cost of fertilizer, seed and equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.