CONNEAUT — City officials heard from residents of the city’s gravel roads at a Thursday night meeting, and discussed potential increases to Conneaut’s 2.75 mill paving levy.
Thursday night’s meeting was the second to be called after residents of the city’s gravel roads attended a council meeting this spring to raise the issue of the state of the gravel roads.
Moisio asked the attendees of Thursday night’s meeting about the condition of the gravel roads. Attendees reported berms along the sides of many roads are preventing water from draining into the ditches.
City Manger Jim Hockaday said the has not yet been able to grade the roads, because of soft spots in the road.
Hockaday said the city is having some issues getting material for the gravel roads.
“Pinney Dock is running out of material, and they’re not going to get restocked again this year,” he said.
Moisio said city officials will soon have to look at their 2.75 mill street levy.
“One additional mill generates about an additional $200,000,” he said.
Additional funds would help the city pay for supplies for the gravel roads, Moisio said.
A levy increase would need to be significant enough to make an impact, Hockaday said.
A whole mill increase in the road levy, generating $200,000, would allow the city to purchase about 10,000 tons of gravel, he said.
“That sounds like a lot, but it’s not,” Hockaday said. “And that’s if you took it all and threw it down on gravel.”
Hockaday said the city likely needs at least a $200,000 budget for gravel roads.
Moisio said increasing the city’s paving levy by two mills would generate close to $1 million per year.
Brine prices increased by almost 23 percent in a week, Hockaday said.
Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said a more aggressive levy increase could be proposed in November, and if it were to fail, council could re-examine the idea.
Renewing the levy requires a series of steps, Hockaday said. Council will have to come up with one or more levy rates they want the county to certify collection rates on, he said.
Council would then choose from those rates, and ballot language would be developed.
Moisio said council will not ignore the problem, and will try to improve the condition of the roads using things that only require time and manpower.
Another Public Works meeting is scheduled for July 21 at 6 p.m..
