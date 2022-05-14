CONNEAUT — A Thursday night meeting of the Public Works Committee focused on how the city could improve maintenance of gravel roads, and what could be done to improve them overall.
Second Ward Councilperson Terry Moisio said the purpose of the meeting was to look at the issues with the gravel roads and look at what could be done to help in the short term.
“I’m calling this [meeting] to help everybody who resides on South Ridge Road East, South Ridge Road West, Keefus Road, all the southern gravel roads, and do what we can to help,” Moisio said.
He said he has some funding ideas.
Dust control has been ordered for the southern roads, and should hopefully be delivered next week, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
Hockaday shared a presentation with attendees, focusing on what could be done to pave the roads. The city has about 21 miles of gravel roads, he said.
“A lot of the conversation at the last meeting centered around South Ridge Road East, specifically, and that’s about 11,500 feet, from Furnace Road to Route 7,” Hockaday said.
The city spends an average of $72,193 on materials for gravel roads every year, Hockaday said.
“To give you an idea of the funding gap that we’re trying to confront here, in order to put one inch of gravel across all 21 miles of road, you would need 25,000 tons of gravel,” Hockaday said. That would cost $486,000, he said.
Using South Ridge Road East as an example, Hockaday said a cement soil stabilization process, followed by chip sealing — a process that was completed last year on Dorman Road — would cost an estimated $1.2 million for an approximately two-mile long stretch of road. Paving the road in a traditional manner would cost about $3.5 million. The cost estimates were provided by the city’s engineering firm.
When South Ridge Road residents came to an April council meeting, assessments were discussed as one way to pay for the work.
“Assessment is a process by which road can be improved, where the majority portion of the cost of the road is assessed to the residents that live along that road,” Hockaday said. “In other words, if you live there, you’re going to pay for it.”
Assessments are limited to a maximum period of five years, and the cost cannot exceed 33 percent of the auditor’s value of the property.
If the assessment was determined via how much frontage properties have on the road on South Ridge Road, it would cost property owners $51.23 per lineal foot, Hockaday said.
“So if you had a 100-foot lot, that’d mean you’d be paying about $5,000 for that improvement, which is a big number,” he said. “There are several properties out there that have a heck of a lot more than 100 foot of frontage. Several have several thousand feet of frontage.”
Hockaday said the number was a ballpark estimate, not a hard and fast number, and no decision was being made about it at the meeting.
Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said the city’s current paving levy generates about $575,000 per year.
Moisio said he has proposals to bring to council to help address short-term issues.
Residents who live on gravel roads raised issues they have seen, including no crown in the road, issues with ditches, and a buildup of stone on the edge of the road stopping water from draining into ditches.
Hockaday said the city’s paving levy will be up for renewal in November.
Moisio asked, if the levy were to be increased, what millage would realistically pass, and how it would be dedicated.
Another meeting is planned for June.
