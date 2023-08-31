ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Water consumers are invited to speak tonight on Aqua Ohio’s proposed rate increase at a PUCO hearing.
Aqua is asking the PUCO for another water and wastewater rate increase less than a year after its most recent increase. Ohio law requires that residents be given an opportunity to testify about utility rate increases.
Under Aqua’s proposal, consumers could expect their water costs to increase by as much as $150 a year.
The hearing will be held 6 tonight at the Ashtabula Township Clerk’s Office, 2718 N. Ridge Road E., Ashtabula.
The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, on behalf of residential consumers, is opposing the proposed rate increase.
Here is a link to the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel’s Consumer Alert with information about how consumers can make their voices heard in the rate case: https://www.occ.ohio.gov/aqua-ohio-2023
OCC recommends, among other things, that the PUCO limit Aqua’s charges to a lower level of profit than what is proposed by both Aqua and the PUCO Staff. And OCC recommends additional protections for low income-consumers against disconnection of their water service.
Aqua Ohio provides utility service to residential consumers in portions of Ashtabula County, as well as 18 other Ohio counties.
Consumers can also file a comment online by clicking on “File a Public Comment” at http://bit.ly/aqua-rate-case-23 and http://bit.ly/aqua-ww-rate-case-23.
