A plan to have wetlands and a section of stream restored along Route 534 in Windsor Township as part of an agreement to resolve violations of the Clean Water Act is now open to public comment.
Public comments will be accepted by the Department of Justice until July 15. The project includes rehabilitation and remediation of 162 acres of wetlands and 5,000 feet of stream at the site, located along Route 534 and South Windsor Road, according to court documents.
Parts of the property are located in Ashtabula and Trumbull counties.
According to a press release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Yuhasz Bros. LLC has agreed to conduct the restoration to resolve violations of the Clean Water Act.
“High quality wetlands and streams are a vital and irreplaceable part of our communities,” EPA Region Five Administrator Debra Shore said in the release. “Today’s settlement ensures that those responsible for damage to Ohio’s forested wetland areas will clean up and restore them.”
A June 2019 complaint alleged that from 2014-16, fill dirt or dredged material was deposited into wetlands on the property and discharged into a stream without a permit, as farming operations were expanded.
The agreement between the government and Yuhasz Bros. calls for funds to pay for the work to be deposited into an escrow account.
According to the EPA press release, the agreement also requires the company to monitor the site annually to ensure requirements are met.
The full agreement and information on how to comment on it can be found at www.justice.gov/enrd/consentdecrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.