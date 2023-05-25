ASHTABULA — Senior fitness can range from chair aerobics to full marathons.
Many area septuagenarians, and at least one 91-year-old, regularly run area road races and many bicycle more than 50 miles in a day.
Most seniors need to maintain fitness to avoid injury, maintain muscle mass and cardiovascular fitness. Starting slow is a key, said Ashtabula County YMCA Fitness Coordinator Bonnie Konczal.
“I always urge my seniors to begin slowly, no weights or resistance in the first week. In week two, we begin to add challenges of resistance and strength. We do encourage breaks often in the first few weeks. ... We always have chairs out if they so choose to sit instead of stand,” Konczal said.
If a senior citizen is recovering from surgery or a major medical event, they would complete rehabilitation with a medical provider and then could join a class if they like.
“They are welcomed to participate in any senior class and only do what their body will allow them to do,” Konczal said
Preventing falls is a major goal, according to Konczal.
“I take my job quite seriously, and if I can prevent only one senior from falling, that is huge! So we work on core strength, flexibility and balance in every senior citizen,” she said.
Premiere Fitness also addresses senior citizens’ fitness needs.
“We offer Silver Sneakers,” said June Parmarter, director of Wellness Initiatives for Ashtabula County Medical Center. She said the program is for people 65 and older on Medicare plans that help keep them active.
“We offer a variety of classes that are all included in the membership,” Parmarter said.
The ACMC Community Connection Fair is scheduled for Friay from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza. The event includes educational materials about community resources and free health screenings.
Parmarter said members received a fitness assessment completed on a Visual Fitness Planner (software). It is designed to help people get a health risk profile that can help predict heart diseae, diabetes, cancer and strokes and ways to help people minimize risks.
Senior Fitness Day is scheduled for May 31 with seniors receiving free classes and health screenings.
“The most important thing for anyone to remember when focusing on their wellness is to speak with their primary care provider before staring any neww wellness or exercise program,” Parmarter said.
She said creating attainable goals can be helpful.
“It’s important to have a goal and be accountable for achieving that goal,” Parmarter said.
Ben Meola, a cardiology nurse practioner at ACMC, said rehabilitation from open heart surgery starts in the hospital with an assessment from a physical therapist.
Meola said the next stage is in an outpatient setting where education, strength and conditioning are emphasized, which can help reduce repeat hospitlizations by 75 percent.
A final phase involves maintenance and occurs at an outpatient facility, Meola said.
He said ACMC offers the second and third phase of recovery assistance.
