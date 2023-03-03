CONNEAUT — Two high-profile improvement projects will limit visitors’ access to Conneaut Township Park this spring and early summer.
Construction of a multi-purpose building, begun late last year, and the pending replacement of a small bridge will keep vehicles from the beachfront portion of the park for the next several weeks, officials said. Some sections could be off-limits until July, but that’s hopefully a worst-case scenario, said Daniel Sullivan Jr., president of the park’s board of commissioners.
“We expect the work to be done sooner than that,” he said. “We’re being conservative.”
But delays haven’t been ruled out, either.
“Please understand this spring some of the park will not be accessible and we apologize for any inconvenience, but it’s part of repairing the park,” according to a statement officials posted on social media. “And please understand that weather and supply issues may push completion dates past July 1.”
Impacted by the vehicle restriction will be the park’s playground, lower-level picnic grove and pavilion. Amenities at the park’s bluffs, including parking lots, will not be affected. The west bluff area, which opens for the season in April, features a picnic pavilion, gazebo, rest rooms and a staircase to the swimming beach and boardwalk
The east bluff also has rest rooms, benches, basketball and pickleball courts, a panoramic view of Lake Erie and stairs down to the boardwalk. Rest rooms traditionally reopen in May.
Unclear is the status of the park’s other beachfront parking lot, situated below the west bluffs.
Construction crews may need to use the lot for equipment storage, and the work itself could block the access road that leads to the lot.
“We are not sure about the beach parking lot with construction equipment being right there at the bridge,” according to the social media post. “If it is possible to safely open [the lot] then we definitely will.”
Park officials may be able to make adjustments once bridge work is under way, Sullivan said.
“It will be based on how things are progressing,” he said.
Once work begins and the needs of the construction crews are known, restrictions may be relaxed. Visitors may be able to park at the bluffs and walk down to the restricted areas, like the playground, Sullivan said.
The work is expected to finish in time for D-Day Conneaut, an annual World War II re-enactment the park hosts in mid-August. The park is also host to a classic car cruise-in held weekly in the spring and summer.
The little stone bridge spans Kelsey’s Run, a small stream that that bisects the park. The bridge, built in 1930, is showing signs of wear.
“We knew we had to do something with the bridge,’ Sullivan said.
Union Industrial Contractors will take apart he bridge stone-by-stone, make repairs to the support structure and then reassemble the stones at a cost of $261,699. The process will help the bridge retain its rustic appearance.
The work should take a couple months to complete, officials have said.
Meanwhile, a short distance away, crews working for VendRick Construction in Brookfield are building a new concession stand/rest room building near the picnic pavilion. Project cost is $1.27 million.
Park leaders did not expect to have both projects underway in the same year. Bridge work had been anticipated next year, but a financial donation from Anthony and Ruth DiMare put that project on a fast track.
“We did not plan it this way,” Sullivan said. “We thought we would push the bridge back another year.”
A permanent improvement levy voters approved in 2020 is helping to finance the projects. Some of the levy revenue was used as matching money to secure government grants geared to park improvements.
This year brings the most ambitious improvement program the decades-old park has ever seen, Sullivan said. The results will stand for “70 to 80 years,” he said.
“More money is being invested than ever before,” he said. “This board is very, very aggressive [regarding infrastructure upgrades].”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.