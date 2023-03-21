The road-widening project at the intersection of Route 534 and Pleasant Avenue has begin in the city of Geneva.
Residents may still access their homes from the west end of Pleasant Avenue, but the Route 534 intersection is scheduled to be closed until April 1 if all goes as planned, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette at a recent city council meeting.
Koski Construction workers were on site Monday afternoon to start the excavation work after doing preparation work last week. Varckette said the cost of the project cost is $126,095.75.
Another major Geneva effort — the West Main Infrastructure Project — is estimated to cost at least $6 million, but is on hold again after a third attempt at obtaining bids fell through on Friday. That was the deadline for bids, according to Varckette.
The project has now been bid twice in 2022 and once in 2023 with no success.
The city had even lengthened the process one week but didn’t receive any bids. The project has been affected by inflation and supply chain issues with contractors, Varckette said.
The city manager said city officials will review potential solutions to the problem later this week.
Another project is under way on Route 534 in Geneva Township where the Ohio Department of Transportation is replacing guardrails. One-lane traffic was controlled by portable traffic lights on Monday afternoon as the project got started just south of Lake Road.
