ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Several Pymatuning Valley Local Schools projects are moving forward, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
“We are 80 percent complete on the footers and foundation work, and we hope to start the construction in the next few weeks,” Edison said of the bus garage and school board offices structure being built to the northwest of Pymatuning Valley Middle School.
The $4 million project will include room for the maintenance department and an area to service buses. “We hope to be all moved in by the summer,” Edison said.
After a significant delay, the playground equipment kit arrived at Pymatuning Valley Primary School last week, Edison said. He said workers were putting it together on Tuesday.
“We are hoping to have this wrapped up soon, he said.
In other business:
• The school board approved a resolution in favor of the Andover Public Library tax levy renewal on the Nov. 8 ballot.
• The students of the month were honored with PVPS’s Charlie Spencer, PVMS’s Kasen Bailey and Pymatuning Valley High School’s Gavin Adkins all earning student of the month honors
• The school district announced National Honor Society induction ceremonies to occur 6 p.m. on Oct. 12.
• The primary school book fair is scheduled for Oct. 17 to 21.
• Parent teacher conferences are scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m Oct. 20 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 21.
• The 27th Annual Laker Chili Cook off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the high school cafeteria.
• The Veteran’s Day concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Pymatuning Valley Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center.
