Projects around Ashtabula County are beginning to take shape from from Harpersfield Township, to Ashtabula, to Conneaut.
The Ashtabula County Medical Center Patient Tower went from a batch of girders to a building coming together in the course of several months. The building is close to being fully enclosed after months of hard work in chilly weather and a few in really hot weather.
The 18-month Harpersfield Covered Bridge replacement project is also continuing along the Grand River.
The Riverbend Hotel is also taking form in Ashtabula Harbor creating a hotel with views of the harbor.
In Conneaut, the new pavilion at Conneaut Townshp Park is also looking more like the structure it will become, adjacent to the former concession stand.
