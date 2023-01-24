Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.