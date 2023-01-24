HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — As weather allows, work continues on the Harpersfield Covered Bridge.
The complete rebuild began last spring and is scheduled to be completed in December.
“They have been working right along,” said Ashtabula County Engineer Tim Martin. He said the $6 million project is moving along with some of the wood-reconstruction work occurring inside large, tent-like structures at the scene.
Martin said as much wood as possible from the bridge will be used in the construction of the new bridge.
The next big steps involve the creation of abutments and piers on which the bridge itself will be placed.
“I’d say [the contractors] are still on schedule. We did have some delays with supply delivery,” he said.
There are certain times during fish migrations that workers will not be allowed in the river itself.
The bulk of the work is being done by Union Industrial Contractors. The money for the projects came from $5 million in federal funding, $350,00 from an Ohio Public Works grant and the rest from local funds, Martin said at the start of the project.
He said keeping access to both sides of the Harpersfield Metropark during the entire construction process was a part of the contract.
The new roundabout at the intersection of Route 534 and Route 307 will not be started until the bridge project is completed.
Martin said the actual wooden structure replacement will likely not occur until summer.
