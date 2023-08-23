ASHTABULA — There is such a thing as a free lunch — and breakfast — for all Ashtabula Area City Schools students.
Students return to class today and the district is once again participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program’s Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the 2023-24 school year.
The USDA offers the program for low income school districts that qualify, which allows the Nutrition Services Department to provide one school breakfast meal and one school lunch meal per student per day free of charge.
“Children will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit an application,” said JoEll Rapose, nutrition services supervisor. “This is great news for parents and scholars.”
Parents should note breakfast will be served at the following times:
9th — 12th grade Lakeside High School — Breakfast starts at 7:20 a.m.
7th and 8th grade Lakeside Junior High — Breakfast starts at 7:25 a.m.
2nd grade Ontario Primary — Breakfast starts at 8:15 a.m.
Kindergarten and 1st grade Michigan Primary — Breakfast starts at 8:15 a.m.
3rd and 4th grade Superior Intermediate — Breakfast starts at 9 a.m.
5th and 6th grade Erie Intermediate — Breakfast starts at 9 a.m.
In order to receive the free breakfast and/or lunch meal, students must select the minimum amount of items to make a combo meal, a fruit or vegetable, or they will be charged a la carte pricing.
All students must still enter their PIN when receiving their meals or a la carte items at the cashier stand.
Parents should keep in mind that if your child carries over a negative balance, they will not be able to purchase extra items or snacks, until this negative balance is paid in full.
Money may still be placed on students’ accounts to be used for purchasing a la carte items. If sending in a check, make it payable to Ashtabula Area City Schools. Sending in cash with elementary age students is not encouraged. Credit card payments are accepted on the www.PayforIt.net site.
Two years ago, the Board of Education partnered with Metz Culinary Management to provide dining services for students, faculty, staff and guests.
Metz Culinary Management representatives told AACS board members at the time that it provides quality and a variety of fresh and healthy dining options.
