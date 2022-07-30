JEFFERSON — The pro wrestling entertainment scene came alive on Saturday at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
About 20 wrestlers brought their personality to a wrestling ring located at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds track.
Chris Panzone, one of the organizers, said Great Lake Wrestlefest is an attempt to bring unique events to Ashtabula County so people don't have to travel to Erie or Cleveland.
Several Cleveland area podcasters attended the event, with live podcasts taking place Saturday afternoon between exhibition matches, Panzone said.
An eight man tournament was scheduled for Saturday evening.
Ringside and bleacher seating were available for the event, with a steady breeze helping to cool the wrestlers.
Early in the afternoon Riley Rose and Mikey Montgomery battled it out, complete with flips, leaps and intense facial expressions.
"I wrestle all over the Northeast and the Midwest," Rose said after pinning Montgomery. After the match a podcast was started and the wrestling community went to work, evaluating the sport and its participants.
Rose is originally from Dayton and has been wrestling for about four years.
"I love it. It is a chance to give back to the younger generation," he said. His goal is to encourage others to try wrestling, which thrills many throughout the nation.
Montgomery graduated from Lakewood High School and has been wrestling for three years. He said he didn't wrestle in high school but was into entertainment.
Montgomery's eyes lit up when he was talking about the opportunity to provide people with a fun experience.
"It is so liberating, because you area making a character, but you realize (the character) is more like you than you thought," he said.
Bill Alfonso, a celebrity professional wrestling referee, was in the house and provided a belt for the winner of Saturday night's tournament, Panzone said. The event is named after Alfonso.
Panzone said the event is also a way to plug the group's Great Lakes Geek Fest, which is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Community Center in Ashtabula.
"We just want to bring stuff to Ashtabula (County)," Panzone said.
