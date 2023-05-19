JEFFERSON — Organizers of the third Ashtabula County Pride festival are busy lining up entertainment.
The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 at the Ashtabula County fairgrounds, hosted by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning Coalition of Ashtabula County.
The day will begin with the reading of the Ashtabula County Commissioners’ Proclamation of Pride Day and a performance of the song, “This is Me,” by local vocalist Andrew Myers.
The Rev. John Werner, pastor of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Jefferson, will provide an opening prayer.
Entertainment for the day will include:
• A live “radio” drama performed by the Jefferson Community Players of “Dick Tracy: Case of the Big Top Murders.”
• The band, The Daze, will perform two 45-minute sets.
• Drag Queen Mona Lott and several of her friends to will perform two 45-minute sets.
• DJ Nick Deveney will keep things fun and upbeat with a dance party.
A variety of food trucks will provide refreshments, including ice cream, hot dogs, snow cones and lemonade.
Non-food vendors are bringing a wide range of artisan crafts, bath and body items, Pride clothing, flags and accessories.
June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate LGBTQ members of communities, made official in 2014 with a proclamation from former President Barack Obama.
More information on the LGBTQ Coalition, a non-profit organization, can be found at www.lgbtqashtabulaco.org.
