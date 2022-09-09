ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Precautionary measures were taken at Ridgeview Elementary School on Friday afternoon, as Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a search unrelated to the school in the area.
Sheriff Bill Niemi said a deputy spotted a parolee with a warrant out for his arrest in the area, and when he saw the deputy, he fled into a wooded area.
“There is no threat to the school or the students or anything,” Niemi said. “He spotted the police and ran, that’s what happened.”
Ridgeview Elementary School Principal Tracy DeLuca said students were kept inside the building out of an abundance of caution.
“We’re just being proactive,” she said.
“We have to keep our kids safe and secure, and the best thing would be keeping them in the building, just in case.”
