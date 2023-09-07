By SHELLEY TERRY
ASHTABULA — The contractors behind the rehabilitation of the Carlisle-Allen building have mobilized the site for brownfield remediation work, as well as elevator shaft demolition.
Charlie Borsukoff, president of JCI Contractors, said that shaft, located on the northwest corner of the building, will have to be rebuilt.
“We’re still very much in the pre-construction phase,” he said. “No construction will or can begin until the remediation, demolition, and cleanup is completed.”
Although it’s been nearly two years since the architectural plans were completed, a project of this magnitude always has several pre-construction and pre-development items that need to be sealed up before a shovel hits the ground, Borsukoff said.
The construction permit includes 4509-4519 Main Ave., 223 Progress Place and 4441 Main Ave., according to the plans, prepared by LDA Architects of Cleveland.
This $20.4 million project in downtown Ashtabula encompasses four buildings: three that were part of the Carlisle-Allen Co. department store and one that was the Masonic Temple.
Most of the space has been vacant for more than 22 years. Plans call for the complex to be redeveloped into more than 100 affordable senior apartments, as well as a fitness center, community room and storage space for tenants.
According to the plans, contractors will reuse the historical masonry and storefronts of the Carlisle building. Existing stairwells will be retained, cleaned and repainted. The terrazzo floors and wood floors will be repaired and retained, according to the plans.
“It’s such a hopeful sign to see some construction activity at that site,” said City Council President John Roskovics. “I imagine it’s going to be a long process, but knowing that work has begun offers reasons to be optimistic. The Carlisle’s building has the potential to be a game changer for our whole downtown area.”
As part of the project, the buyers, Renew Partners LLC, acquired Main Avenue’s nomination as a Historic District on the National Registry of Historic places.
“This is vital for the preservation of current and future buildings on Main Avenue,” Borsukoff said. “It will allow all building owners within the proposed district to obtain tax incentives.”
In August 2020, the Ohio Development Services Agency awarded $2 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits for the rehabilitation of the Carlisle’s and Masonic buildings. Borsukoff said the group also received support from city officials, as well as the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association.
JCI Contractors will serve as the construction manager and general contractor for the project and is working closely with Renew in pre-construction planning, Borsukoff said.
City Manager Jim Timonere said Renew has done tremendous work in Ashtabula and other areas.
“We are excited to see this project get rolling,” he said. “It has been a lot of work between the city, the U.S. EPA, the Ashtabula County Land Bank and, of course, our developer, Renew Partners, to get to this point. We are anxious to see the impact this project will have on the rest of Main Avenue.”
