WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The United Eastern Lenape Nation honored their ancestors during a rain drenched powwow on Saturday at the Ashtabula County Antique Engine property on Route 322.
"It was pretty interesting," said Cory Alston of Painesville who participated in a Blessing of the babies dance on Saturday afternoon.
The dance took place in a ring saturated with water and is designed to get the young people used to being in a dance ring.
Babies, and young children, were carried or guided through the dance with elders demonstrating their dance prowess. People were especially anxious for the event to get started after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out last year's event, said Anna Marie Watchful Lynx of Ashtabula, who organizes the event.
"It has been two years since there has been a powwow. Everyone is looking for a spiritual connection to the Creator," she said.
She said people came from all over to experience the powwow with most camping on the grounds. Participants came from Michigan, Akron, Cleveland, Youngstown and Pennsylvania.
The weather provided a few challenges for the organizers but the event was moving full speed ahead and will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. at the club grounds.
"This is my first time," said Samantha Pritchard of Painesville.
She said it is a "family thing" with her mother being part of the drum circle for the event.
A variety of vendors, including a blacksmith, are on site, which is open to the public. She said it got to the point where vendors had to be turned away because of limitations on space.
Conor Teter, of Painesville, was working on his dance routine with Chief Quiet Wolf. He gets a "native name" tonight (Saturday)," Quiet Wolf said of the 11-year- old boy.
Watchful Lynx said the rain was a challenge this year.
"This year it has been fairly difficult," she said, but also added the group respects the rain as a gift from the Creator.
