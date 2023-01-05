FirstEnergy is working to remedy a problem that has caused momentary service disruptions along a high-voltage power line serving customers in the Ashtabula area, said FirstEnergy Senior Communications Representatives Lauren Siburkis.
“Our utility personnel have gone through extensive efforts over the past few days to identify the cause of momentary service disruptions. ... Crews spent the day [Wednesday] inspecting the infrastructure and believe they’ve identified the cause of the interruptions — an issue stemming from loose guy wires,” Siburkis said.
“unfortunately, not all equipment issues can be identified and addressed immediately. The electric system is extremely complex, and the work can be dangerous if troubleshooting and inspections are not followed in the appropriate order. We realize this can be a time-consuming and frustrating process, but our main priority is ensuring the safety of the public and our utility personnel.”
The outages were reported in Ashtabula and Saybrook Township during the last five to seven days.
“Our goal is to continue to deliver the the safe and reliable power our customers depend on, and we’re working as quickly and safely as possible to make that happen within the impacted communities,” Siburkis said.
