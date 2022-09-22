Power outages made driving an adventure in Ashtabula, and Ashtabula Township, Thursday evening as some traffic lights went dark causing motorists to make their way carefully through intersections.
Fire departments throughout Ashtabula County reported little damage, but many people were without power along Route 20 in Ashtabula Township and numerous places in the city of Ashtabula and Geneva-on-the-Lake to name a few locations.
Ashtabula firefighters said there were not many calls related to the wind damage, but confirmed wide-spread power outages, including the downtown area. Power was restored to some locations in downtown Ashtabula shortly before 9 p.m.
Ashtabula Township Fire Department Lt. Wayne Lomas said even the fire department was without power, but operating on a generator. He said there was a wires-down call on Wilson Avenue as well.
Conneaut and Geneva fire departments reported little storm-related damage and Geneva reported no power outages as well.
The FirstEnergy power outage website indicated the bulk of the outages were in the Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township area with a few problems in surrounding communities. The site indicated 7,690 residences were still without power at 9:30 p.m. That figure is about 14.7 percent of county customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.