JEFFERSON — The Western Reserve Poultry Club says the Ashtabula County Fair Board’s new, higher rental fees are for the birds.
For the first time in four years, the Western Reserve Poultry Show will not take place at the Ashtabula County fairgrounds.
After the Fair Board recently doubled its rental fees, poultry show organizers moved the show to the Lake County fairgrounds. The show is slated to take place Saturday in Painesville.
“A lot of people are leaving the fairgrounds in Jefferson because of the fees,” said Erica Elliott, poultry club member.
Fair Board member Jason Brinker has cited rising electric costs as the reason for the price hike.
The Lake Erie Vaqueros, a group of cowboy mounted shooters who rent the fairgrounds four times a year, also have a tough choice to make: Either pay the Fair Board double what they’re used to paying for a weekend or leave the venue where they’ve held their popular event for the past 15 years.
The Fair Board has hiked the 2023 weekend price up from $375 to $750.
R. David Davis, president of the Vaqueros, attended two recent Fair Board meetings to ask the board to reconsider.
“The only thing we use is the water tank,” he said. “We leave the fairgrounds and barns in better shape than we get them.”
Dusty Boots Club members also have asked the Fair Board to reconsider the hike. In the past, the club has conducted several horse shows at the fairgrounds.
“This price increase really hurts us,” said club member Kim Bruester at the April 17 meeting with the board’s finance committee.
The Dusty Boots Club has been holding horse shows at the fairgrounds for 70 years, she said.
Fair Board President Brian Edelman said a decision will be made at the board’s May 10 meeting.
