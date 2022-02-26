ASHTABULA — Networking was the name of the game for area, and regional businesses, gathering at NAVE' Lounge and Entertainment on Saturday afternoon in Ashtabula.
Jasmine Neal, owner of Jazzy Scrubs N' Things, organized the event to help business owners network. She said it is the third pop-up event she has organized in the last year.
Neal's business offers medical scrubs and other related items. She said the event is regional in nature. Neal said she also has a cardiopulmonary resuscitation training business.
"We have people from Cleveland and Akron to promote their businesses," she said.
While business is at the heart of the event Neal said there is a social dynamic to the gatherings as well. "We end up having a great time," she said.
Neal said Arocho Firearms from Lorain was at the event, PHA Laboratory, a new business in Ashtabula, and other businesses were at the event.
Camille Goodlow, owner of Soo Sweet Treats in Cleveland, came to Ashtabula to widen her business possibilities. " I just quit my job and this is what I am going to do full time. I am stepping out in faith," she said.
Local author Tarisha Ball attended the event to make more people aware of her children's book "The Lucky Charm". She said the event was helpful for people to be aware of her work.
Ball said she is a respiratory therapist at the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital and has sold some of her books there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.