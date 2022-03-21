GENEVA — Police arrested a driver of a car that was reported stolen on Saturday evening, said Geneva Police Capt. Justin Hammond.
“Upon arrival the vehicle was observed fleeing,” he said.
Hammond said the car was observed heading west on Route 20 and police pursued the vehicle.
“The driver was apprehended and transported to UH Medical Center Geneva,” Hammond stated in a press release.
He said there were no serious injuries during the pursuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.