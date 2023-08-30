A police pursuit ended with a crash on Route 528 on Monday afternoon in Madison Township, according to press release provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The incident began when officers from the Ashtabula Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The driver, Elijah A. Schultz, 19, of Orwell, did not stop and after a brief chase APD terminated the pursuit.
“The driver tossed a firearm from the vehicle which was recovered by officers,” the press release states.
The OHP attempted to make a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 90, near Route 534 in Harpersfield, but the vehicle did not stop and pursuit ensued westbound into Lake County.
The vehicle exited the highway at the Route 528 exit in Madison and struck a van with two occupants.
“Both occupants were transported from the scene to area hospitals for serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” the press releases states.
Schultz was taken into custody at the scene and transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending. OHP was assisted by the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department.
