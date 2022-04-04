PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Richard Slusher worked hard to raise money for his $20,000 “Hero Arm” last year during a GoFundMe campaign. He is now working so others can have the opportunity to receive the bionic body parts needed to live a richer life.
“It dawned on me that so many people have to do GoFundMe campaigns and I didn’t think that was right,” Slusher said. He said he researched the Amputee Coalition and decided to write Gov. Mike DeWine to request that April be named as Limb Loss Awareness Month.
DeWine responded affirmatively and Slusher is hoping to get legislation passed that would force insurance companies to approve the prosthetic devices. He said 2.1 million people have “limb differences” that hinder their day-to-day activities.
Slusher said there area higher levels of depression for those with limb differences and medical costs rise to $500,000 during the course of a lifetime compared to $300,000 for an able-bodied person.
“I am very glad Ohio has Limb Loss Awareness Month,” he said.
Slusher was born with only part of his arm and has had a prosthesis paid for by the Shriners until age 18.
He was made aware of the “Hero Arm” option and was able to raise the money to fund the project and he received his new prosthesis last spring opening up new levels of independence. The device allows for more strength and mobility.
Slusher has started talking to local legislators about introducing legislation that would force insurance companies to fund the prosthetic devices. He said 23 states have passed such legislation and he was able to find a sample bill from other states to begin the process of introducing legislation in Ohio.
He said people shouldn’t have to worry about how they will open doors or tie their shoes.
