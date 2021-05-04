JEFFERSON — A 5-mill Plymouth Township fire levy went down to defeat on Tuesday night by a tight vote count of 185 opposed and 166 in favor.
The levy was an attempt to raise funds to continue 16-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week staffing at the fire house. The experiment started in October of 2020 to provide a quicker emergency response, said Plymouth Fire Chief Bill Strubbe.
“I’m really shocked. It will go back on the ballot in November. ... We will keep trying until we are successful,” he said.
Strubbe said he did a lot of door-to-door canvasing and didn’t find much negativity.
“There will be a lot of going door-to-door,” Strubbe said of the education program he plans for the fall election. He said fire department officials will have answers to the questions the voters may have.
He said they were able to start the program with some available money, but knew they would have to get a different revenue stream to make the experiment permanent.
Strubbe said he feels the fire department will be able to continue the staffing until November, but if the levy does not pass the staffing would have to stop immediately.
“I will have to have a meeting with the township trustees,” he said of the process to make a decision on the staffing.
Strubbe said it had been 21 years since the fire department sought new money through a levy. He said the fire department did a statistical analysis with the trustees before beginning the staffing change last year.
He said the new arrangement obviously meant the payroll would go up and new money would be needed. Strubbe said the fire station is also in need of renovation and possible expansion.
He said the new 5-mill levy would have cost a homeowner $14.50 a month on a $100,000 house.
