PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Plymouth Township Clean-Up Day is slated for 8 a.m. to noon May 13 at the Fire Department, 1001 Plymouth Road.
The clean-up effort is for residents only and proof of residency is required. Township officials ask that residents stay in their vehicles and let them unload the vehicle. There is a two-load limit.
Plymouth’s Clean-Up Day coincides with County Tire Amnesty Day, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at the fairgrounds in Jefferson. Residents can drop off up to four tires for free per vehicle. There’s a charge of $1 per tire after, up to a maximum of 10 tires — no oversize tires and no rims.
The Ashtabula County Solid Waste Management District provides the township with two recycling containers on the east side of the fire department parking lot, 1001 Plymouth Road.
Bags of any kind are not allowed. All material must be loose.
Items that can be recycled include paper, newspaper, magazines, laundry bottles, cans, flattened cardboard and empty and rinsed bottles and jars.
Adding incorrect items to the recycling bins causes contamination and the entire bin may have to be discarded to the landfill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.