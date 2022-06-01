ROAMING SHORES — Area rescue workers gathered on a chilly Friday in late February to excavate ice from a man-made lake in preparation for the Roaming Shores Polar Bear Plunge.
The event has become a big part of the fabric of the community with almost 100 people braving cold temperatures to run into the water, high five emergency workers and return to land.
The plunge committee is already planning for the 2023 event which will be the 18th edition of the event that raises money for area schools and people in need, said Melinda Fier, president of the club.
Fier said the 2022 edition of the event was the most successful ever raising more than $14,000 that was donated to different entities related to the Jefferson Area Local Schools, the Grand Valley Local Schools and the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools.
Fier said the event has expanded over the years with people from outside the area donating to the cause. She said the organization lost an active member of the club to a vehicle crash in 2021 and many people stepped up to participate, or donate.
She said MUGS Restaurant in Jefferson raised $5,000 in preparation for the event.
The club members are all residents of Roaming Shores but supporters are spread over a much wider area. She said businesses and individuals that know Roaming Shores residents are donating from as far away as Cleveland and Youngstown.
Fier said the group also provided money to build a wheelchair ramp for a senior citizen in need and also supports Toys for Tots during the Christmas season.
Planning for the 2023 event is already underway, Fier said. "It will be the first or second week of March," Fier said.
Many students from the three school districts participated in the event with large contingents also coming from area businesses.
Fier said the organization has grown to the point where they are applying for a 501 C designation as a federal non-profit organization.
