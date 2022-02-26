ROAMING SHORES — Ice and snow lined the hill leading to the lake where 72 people agreed to slog through water in frigid temperatures on Saturday afternoon.
The 17th Roaming Shores Polar Bear Plunge raised thousands of dollars for programs at three area high schools.
“We did have 72 plungers today and that is the most we’ve had in a long time,” said Melinda Fier, president of the committee. She said the event raised a record amount thanks to the generous donations from many, many people, businesses and organizations.
Preparation for the event started months ago with planning and more specifically on Wednesday when members of the Roaming Shores Fire Department began cutting a hole in the ice, said Rome Fire Chief Ed Koziol.
The hole took several hours to create as they cut through the thick ice to provide a place for the plungers to walk through the water and interact with members of many area fire and emergency rescue departments that volunteer their time.
Koziol said the volunteers emptied the hole of slush on Saturday morning before the event started at 3 p.m.
Grand Valley, Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley high schools all sent contingents to participate along with many long-term plungers and new teams from area businesses.
Fier said the final tallies were still being made as to the amount of funds raised, but it was a banner year.
“This is, by far, the largest amount of money we have ever raised,” she said.
Tom Zirkle, who had helped organize the event for many years, was honored during the event after he was tragically killed in a crash in 2021, Fier said. She said Zirkle’s brother-in-law, Danny Jones, led the plunge this year and other family members helped make the event a success.
Fier said an annual scholarship will be created to be given to an A-Tech student in Zirkle’s honor. She said the scholarship will start this year.
Fier said the committee was humbled at the amazing turnout and the large amount of people donating merchandise or money to the project.
“My smallest donation was $4 and the largest was $1,500 from an anonymous donor,” she said.
The interest has expanded far beyond the local start to the event. She said donations came from Strongsville and Cleveland and many donations of baskets to be raffled from Madison and other communities outside Ashtabula County.
Fier said the three men that started the event were Chris Plickert, Jeff Meddock and Shawn Morris.
One of the plungers carried a flag and wove it mightily in Meddock’s honor before leaving the water. Meddock lived in the area and was an administrator in the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools before his death in 2008.
The funds benefit the Jeffrey B. Meddock Scholarship fund at Pymatuning Valley High School, The Jefferson Area Local Schools Academic Boosters, a variety of programs at Grand Valley Local Schools in honor of Emily Plickert and the Roaming Shores “Kids Christmas with Santa” event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.