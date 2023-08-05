JEFFERSON — Although carnival rides and fair food might be the first things people think of when they hear “Ashtabula County Fair,” there are many other things to see.
Children, teens and adults compete in a variety of different projects, where they strive to show the best animal, take the finest photo, paint an award-worthy picture, sew the best dress or grow the finest vegetable or flower.
All but the animals are displayed at the far east end of the fairgrounds.
In the Grange Building, fairgoers may view the best agriculture and horticulture offerings the county has to offer, including the ripest tomatoes and tastiest cakes. Other items on display are raw honey, homemade wine and maple syrup, culinary and canned goods, as well as needle-work, arts and crafts.
In past years, people entered such crafts as a ship made from Legos, a sculpture of mushroom lady and a ceramic coffee pot and matching cups.
In the octagon-shaped Floral Building, dozens of colorful flowers of all shapes and sizes fill the room, from dahlias to sunflowers.
There’s even a contest for the biggest weed!
In the Commercial Building, one can view the many different booths decorated in honor of a variety of 4-H clubs and schools. You’ll also find photographs, paintings and drawings from local artists — all hoping to win a blue ribbon.
In the Expo Building are vendors, groups and local businesses showing off their wares.
