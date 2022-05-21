Pymatuning Lake may be a fraction of the size of its much bigger brother a few miles to the north, but the lake that straddles a state line is wildly popular with sportspeople, according to an Ohio fishing expert.
The man-made lake is one of Ashtabula County's inland waters that provide plenty of fishing opportunities beyond Lake Erie, said Curt Wagner, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' fisheries management supervisor for northeast Ohio.
“Absolutely, interest (in Ashtabula County as a fishing destination) hasn't decreased,” Wagner said.
Pymatuning Lake is shared by Ohio and Pennsylvania, but the bulk of it can be found in the Keystone State. Both states have adjacent parks that bear the lake's name.
Pymatuning Lake's name doesn't completely reflect its intended purpose. It is actually a reservoir created by the construction of a dam built on the Pennsylvania's Shenango River between 1931-34. The dam was constructed to control damage caused by periodic flooding of the river and also to provide a source of water for the Shenango and Beaver valleys.
The lake, which occupies what was once a vast swamp, is home to a variety of fish, including northern bass, smallmouth bass, crappie and muskellunge. Anglers travel great distances to test their skill, Wagner said.
“Pymatuning Lake is the crown jewel that draws people in,” he said.
Surveys shows the lake is a popular fishing destination for people in western Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio, Wagner said.
Pymatuning Lake offers year-round fishing opportunities. “(The lake) has such a rich history of ice fishing,” Wagner said.
Still, climate change has impacted ice fishing in the region, thanks to a trend toward milder winters that has hindered the growth of long-term periods of ice. Lake Erie has been especially affected.
“Ice fishing (on Lake Erie) has gone downhill, said Carey Knight, fish biologist at the Ohio Division of Wildlife's research unit in Fairport Harbor. “We haven't had the ice.”
Some people may feel the shorter seasons for ice fishing in the area don't justify the expense of the specialized equipment the sport requires, Wagner said. Ice anglers, however, forge relationships that make the experience worthwhile, he said.
“There's a very social component with ice fishing,” he said. “More so than with other fishing.”
Ashtabula County's rivers also have their devotees, primarily because of the steelhead trout that thrive in their waters. The ODNR routinely stocks the rivers with fingerlings that grow to attract outdoorspeople far and wide.
Wagner said a study shows steelhead fishing has drawn people from all 88 Ohio counties to Ashtabula County, as well as New York and Pennsylvania. “And a good handful from other states, as well, he said.
Public access to the rivers has improved with the help of Ashtabula County Metroparks, which in recent years has acquired large tracts of land adjacent to the waterways. Parking lots and paths help visitors more easily reach riverbanks.
“Steelhead fishing is becoming more and more popular, thanks (in part) to Metroparks,” Wagner said. “It's in a growth mode.”
Overall, fishing in Ohio has seen a “general slow decline in fishing participation,” about a percentage point or two a year, Wagner said. But the dip in interest is less than Ohio hunting, which has dropped 2 or 3 percent, he said.
Still, fishing on Ashtabula County's inland waters remains a very popular pasttime, Wagner said.
“Even though it has slowed, fishing is still a monster of a recreational opportunity and business in Ohio,” he said.
