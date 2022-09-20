JEFFERSON — A trial, scheduled to start on Oct. 3 regarding the 2017 murder of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley, has been converted to a plea hearing, according to Ashtabula County Court records.
An order from visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove, filed on Monday, canceled a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for Friday, and changed the scheduled start date of the trial to a plea hearing.
In July, prosecutors filed to drop six of the eight counts against Gurto in this case, and amend one of the remaining counts to involuntary manslaughter.
Initially, Gurto was charged with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. If the motion were granted, Gurto would face only the involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges.
Gurto was accused of raping and murdering 13-month-old Sereniti in Conneaut in 2017.
No ruling has been entered into court records regarding the prosecution’s motion to drop the majority of the charges against Gurto.
Another motion seeking to have portions of the record of this case unsealed, filed by an attorney representing a member of Sereniti’s family, also has not been ruled on, according to court records.
In August, a protest took place outside the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, with attendees speaking out against the proposal to reduce the charges against Gurto.
Gurto is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for an unrelated case in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Cosgrove has been overseeing both cases since all of the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court judges recused themselves. Judge Marianne Sezon, who was previously overseeing the cases, recused herself after the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion with the Ohio Supreme Court to have her removed from the case.
Judges Thomas Harris and David Schroeder also recused themselves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.