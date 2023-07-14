NORTH KINGSVILLE — It has been more than 50 years since Gary Hewitt started a pizza parlor out of his house.
The operation — known as Covered Bridge Pizza — continues with two of his children running the business, said his daughter Renee Hewitt.
In 1972 Hewitt owned a bar in Kent, but thought a pizza parlor in the village might be a good business opportunity.
“We started in the house,” Renee Hewitt said. She said she was 12 in 1972 when the plans became a reality.
“For about six months we had trial pizza each night,” she said of the attempt to get the exact right recipe to get the business rolling.
“We had to try them all,” she said with a laugh.
Hewitt’s mother Alice worked diligently on the recipe and passed it along to her daughter.
“We are the only ones who know the recipe,” she said.
Gary Hewitt, now 90, was at the restaurant every day until some health problems made it difficult for him to travel to the restaurant.
The decision to go with the covered bridge theme came from his love of “rustic” buildings.
In 1972, the Ashtabula County Commissioners decided to sell the Eagleville Covered Bridge, after it was determined it was unsafe to use, and Gary put in a bid just before the deadline during an auction. The bid was $5 and he got the bridge.
The bridge was originally built in 1862 on Forman Road, according to research completed by the Ashtabula County Historical Society. The bridge was moved two times before it was no longer useable in 1972.
Hewitt said her father dismantled the bridge piece by piece and marked each portion so he would know how they would go back to together. She said the bridge was stored and half of it was put back together in 1973 as the housing for the restaurant.
The other half of the bridge was eventually used to build the Andover Covered Bridge Pizza, which closed several years ago when there weren’t enough employees to run it, she said.
A third restaurant closed in Saybrook Township as employees were difficult to find, she said.
Hewitt said she started working at the restaurant when she was young. She said her children also grew up in the unique business just south of Route 20 on Route 193.
“My daughter would just lay down on the floor and take a nap,” she said.
Hewitt said the kids were allowed to start working at the restaurant when the turned 14 years of age.
The business recently closed femporarilybecause it is difficult to keep people working at the restaurant, Hewitt said.
“It [the restaurant] is pretty busy now,” she said.
Hewitt said since the pandemic it has been difficult to keep employees.
“It’s been crazy,” she said.
Years ago the workers were predominantly teenagers and then transitioned to mostly adults.
Now the Covered Bridge Pizza team is primarily made up of teenagers once again.
Hewitt said she started out washing dishes and the large pans used to make the dough.
Covered Bridge Pizza continues to provide memories not only for the family members who have been a part of the business, but customers who seek the distincitive pizza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.