PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — Tradition is a big part of the Pioneer Picnic, which is in full swing this weekend on the event property on Middle Road.
The Pioneer Picnic started 131 years ago as a family reunion and later expanded into a community event that has been entertaining people and drawing them together ever since.
A committee of 14 people got together in March to begin working on the event, said Virginia Forbes. She said the group had to restart the event after the pandemic curtailed all festivals last year.
"We sat out last year due to the COVID," Forbes said.
She said traffic at the event was slow on Saturday.
The festival is battling scorching temperatures and the challenge of paying for property expenses without income from last year's event, Forbes said.
The Pioneer Picnic committee has operational control of the property as long as the festival continues, Forbes said. She said the property would revert to two families who owned the property if the picnic can not continue over the long term.
"I think we have everybody back from two years ago," Forbes said of the vendors operating on site.
"The goal is to bring more people," she said of the need for growth.
The property is rented in the summer but last year rentals were not an option with the coronavirus pandemic in full swing.
"COVID hit these little festivals," Forbes said.
"We still have to pay for electricity all year long," she said.
The committee also has to pay property taxes and other property maintenance costs.
A variety of food vendors were on the property while numerous contests occurred during the event. There were even pony rides for children.
Forbes said the event's largest fundraiser, an auction, is scheduled for 4 p.m. today.
She said seeing old friends is a big part of the picnic.
"You can go a year without seeing someone but you can guarantee you will see them at Pioneer Picnic. It has been that way since I was very little," she said.
