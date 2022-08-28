PIERPONT TOWNSHIP — A celebration of history took center stage on Saturday with cross-cut sawing competitions, sack races and live music.
The Pioneer Picnic has drawn people together for 132 years and 2022 is no different.
Julie Martin, secretary of the Pioneer Picnic, said she has been attending the event for 49 years and loves seeing people gather every year. The event began in 1890 to bring area people together and greet those who had moved away.
Martin said she also enjoys seeing new faces come to the festival.
"I (also) enjoy the kids having a good time," she said.
There were plenty of opportunities for children to have a good time, including pageants, games and rides on a horse-drawn stagecoach.
Martin said there is a group of 10 to 15 volunteers who make the event a reality. She said more volunteers are needed to increase activities.
The event takes place on land owned by the Pioneer Picnic on Middle Road and is free to the public. A variety of food concessions and live music are available.
Martin said the event got off to a great start on Friday with the Grand River Drifters performing. Camping is available on-site and a variety of activities are scheduled for Sunday.
Gospel music is planned for 10 a.m. Sunday with "Barry & His Jamming Buddies" kicking off the day. A frog-jumping contest is scheduled for noon and stagecoach rides will be available from noon to 4 p.m.
Another unique event scheduled for Sunday is a beard contest at 1 p.m. followed by a pie-eating contest at 2 p.m.
