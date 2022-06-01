By WARREN DILLAWAY
SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Five decades have come and gone since the Fischer family started racing ATVs at Pine Lake Campground.
The tradition continues this summer with events that typically draw hundreds of people from all over the United States.
Bud Fischer, owner of Pine Lake and Fischer Cycle Sales in Saybrook Township, said multiple major races will be held this summer as part of the New East Extreme Dirt Track Championship Series. Races are set for July 23-24 and Sept. 24-25.
Fischer’s father, William, started the race series in 1969 and races have been held several times a summer for more than half a century.
“We will get a good turnout,” Bud Fischer said of the two races that are a part of a six-race series occurring in Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina and Maryland.
Fischer said the race series is a collaborative effort between tracks to keep the sport rolling.
“We enjoy doing it. ... It is too late to correct,” he said.
The Eastern Racing Off Road Championships are set for Aug. 6-7.
“It has gotten so big we had to expand [to a second day],” Fischer said.
Fischer said an obstacle race for women is scheduled for Aug. 21 with a 5K race for women only. The Muddy Princess event focuses on providing a race experience for women as part of a nationwide series.
Fischer said the group plans to come in a week ahead of time to prepare the course.
“We are trying to keep Ashtabula on the map,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.