SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — All-terrain vehicles riders started arriving at Pine Lake on Tuesday in preparation for races that begin on Saturday afternoon at the historic track.
Bud Fisher, who owns the property, has been running the twice a year races for decades, after his family started the event in 1969. Racers are a very loyal group and the event has turned into a “family” reunion for motor sport enthusiasts.
“There are people coming that have been coming since 1969...It kind of has a life of it’s own,” Fisher said.
The track, that has a large on-site campground, comes alive today with riders of all ages running practice runs on the dirt track. There are many divisions of competition including a race for adults on mini-quads.
Galen Ogden and Kevin Presley are former ATV racers that now volunteer their time to assist Fisher in making the event an enjoyable experience for the families. “I spent my summers up here helping Bud,” said Ogden, who lives two and a half hours away.
Presley lives a stones throw away but also enjoys making the races a reality.
Ogden said a Thursday afternoon thunderstorm was helpful for track preparation because it had gotten very dusty.
Ogden said he raced for many years but just enjoys being around other drivers. “I just like being here,” he said.
More than 500 riders are expected for the event, with the qualifying heats on Saturday and finals on Sunday.
Presley, who works the starting line of the races, has some great memories at the track, and a few that are not so positive. “1982 was the first year I raced. I broke my collarbone right over there,” he said, pointing to the northern end of the track.
Presley said he loves being a part of the event and helping Fisher. “You kind of become a family. We just enjoy it,” he said.
“Once you become a racer you can’t get it out of your system,” Presley said. He said the track is well known, with people coming from all over the country.
The track will also be used for a truck pull starting 4 p.m. on July 29, Fisher said. He said many of the contestants will come directly from competition at the Lake County Fair in Painesville.
