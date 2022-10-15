GENEVA — The weather cooperated on Friday, as dozens of residents at Pine Grove Healthcare Center were able to leave the building for a fall carnival festival in the parking lot.
Residents, aged 22 to 96, were able to get fresh air, pet a horse, shoot some baskets and listen to music.
“It is just to give our residents something to look forward to,” said PGHC Administrator Beth West.
West said the facility has 67 residents and specializes in behavioral care. “We are full and usually have a waiting list,” she said.
A food truck from Mary’s Diner provided sustenance to the residents, while music acts and a magic show provided entertainment under a large tent in the parking lot.
West said facility maintenance director Dan Poff did a lot of work to make the event a reality. He said he got some ideas from a youth football event at Edgewood High School.
Poff said he hoped to have a dunk tank, but chilly temperatures made that a non-starter. “We just wanted to have something nice for the residents,” he said.
West said the facility has an excellent staff and did as many activities as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, within the rules. “It’s almost like we are starting to live again,” she said.
West said the event was geared to have activities for all age groups.
