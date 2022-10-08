JEFFERSON — The abolitionist movement in Ashtabula County came to life on Saturday at several locations during a pilgrimage tour of historic sites.
The 43rd annual Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum Pilgrimage took place on Saturday morning as interested people gathered at the Hubbard House and then learned more about the movement through several stops throughout the county.
"The pilgrimage is important because it continues to educate people on the significance of the abolitionist movement in Ashtabula County in a time when the country was divided by slavery," said Sally Bradley, executive director of the Hubbard House.
The Hubbard House was a last stop on the way to freedom for many slaves who then caught ships to Canada where they were able to live without fear of being returned to the South prior to the Civil War.
Platt R. Spencer, long known for his role in developing cursive writing techniques, was also active in a variety of social causes, Andy Pochatko said, including abolition.
Pochatko said the second Great Awakening, a religious movement that lasted from 1795 to 1835, placed a large value on changing society. He said the movement, and Ashtabula County residents affected by it, was active in trying to end slavery. Other causes included ending the drinking of alcohol, supporting labor movements and women's suffrage.
"I talked about [Spencer] and his brother Daniel," Pochatko said.
At the Hubbard House, Pochatko said he talked about Matthew Hubbard, a first settler in the city of Ashtabula, and his interest in colonialism which included the possible deportation of freed sleeves to Liberia.
Pochatko said William Hubbard came to Ashtabula in the 1830's and he started a group that was more attuned to the eradication of slavery and helping slaves attain rights in society.
The Hubbard House was just one of many stops on the Underground Railroad with many of the structures surviving. Tim Hubbard, a relative of the abolitionist Hubbard family, worked to maintain the house as a permanent reminder of the importance of the abolitionist movement to many Ashtabula County residents.
The final stop on Saturday's pilgrimage was at the Giddings Law Office in Jefferson. The interaction between those who provide history lessons on Giddings and the pilgrimage tour allowed for discussions regarding local history.
Joshua Giddings was a U.S. Congressman from 1855 to 1859 and fought slavery before and after his time as a politician.
