The pickleball phenomonen has landed in Ashtabula County with dozens of players hitting area courts to grab some exercise and challenge reflexes.
Pickleball has gained popularity across the country, and especially in Florida, where thousands of retirees have taken to the game. The game has slowly spread across the country and area cities are creating courts for people to play.
There are two rival pickleball professional organizations and courts are springing up all over the country.
Two pickleball courts, that were created in the spring of 2022 at Walnut Boulevard, have become a busy place on summer mornings and evenings in the county.
Several tennis courts were demolished and the pickleball courts created making for a busy summer season.
The game is played on a much shorter court than tennis and involves less running but still provides exercise and a test of reflexes.
In addition to the Ashtabula Harbor courts, the city of Conneaut has opened two pickleball courts on Dean Avenue and officials in Geneva and Geneva-on-the-Lake have painted courts so they can be used for pickleball or tennis depending on players’ preference.
“It’s competition, you break a sweat and you meet new people,” Andy Juhola said during a break in the action at the Walnut Beach courts.
Dozens of people attend a Monday and Thursday evening league in Ashtabula.
Roberta Lampela said it is a great game that allows people of different skill levels to participate.
Gary Roberts, of Ashtabula, said the game is good exercise.
The Walnut Beach courts draw groups of players that enjoy playing together and also hosts two evening “ladder” leagues as well.
Nick Iarocci, Saint John School Athletic Director, plays regularly with three friends. The back-and-forth shows the competition is a little more than “just having fun.”
“It’s so fun and so competitive,” he said. “Playing at Topky courts overlooking Lake Erie, competing against a great group of people, is as good as it gets.”
Jerry Maunus is an advocate for the game and thinks the demand for courts will increase.
“I think wherever they build pickle ball courts, they will be used,” he said.
On Saturday Emily Callen, a resident of the Dayton area, played at the Genevva-on-the-Lake courts.
“Pickleball has kind of exploded around Dayton,” she said. “We are just in town visiting and we have our pickleball stuff with us.”
In Conneaut, the Dean Avenue courts were filled with people trying the game for the first time on Saturday afternoon.
“A lot of people are in town for a class reunion,” Conneaut resident Mark Vendetti said.
A number of people were in town early for the reunion and after spending several days golfing decided to try the new game.
Jeff Kauppila of Austin, Texas, and Jim Dennison of Napierville, Iillinois, teamed up to experience the game and scoring lessons were on-going.
Bob Ward, of Ashtabula, said Harbor players have been working together to provide necessary equipment. He said some of the players have purchased extra nets, wiffle balls and rackets.
“I’m a newbie. I hit for the first time last week,” Patty Sypek said.”Everybody has been so welcoming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.