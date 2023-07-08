WAYNE — Tractors and vendors started rolling into the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club show grounds on Wednesday and had pretty much taken over the site by Friday afternoon.
“It has been pretty steady,” said Ruth Lazor, membership secretary for the ACAEC.
She said people come from all over the country to meet people of like mind who love historic steam engines and the tractors many of them are also passionate about.
She said the club has 600 members from many states around the country but there is a huge concentration in northeastern Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Lazor said she checked in a member from New Jersey on Friday morning.
“Looking good as far as the weather,” she said.
The property is lined with steam engines, an Amish lumber mill, a historic school house and many other exhibits that show the history of the steam engine and the country.
Three tractor lovers spent time talking about their machines and how they met a wide variety of purposes in the 1940s and beyond.
Larry Laidlaw of Saxonburg, Pa., talked with new-found friends regarding how the tractors steer and what you may find in a barn.
“You never knew what you will find in a barn,”
“I have been coming to this show since 1984,” said David Fay, of Greenville, Pa.
He said he especially enjoys the flea market.
“The flea market is the best market in the tri-state area,” he said
Jason Bennett of Gustavus owns six antique tractors and usually takes a full winter to restore them.
Bennett said one of the tractors actually is a two-winter project.
He said it is sometime a major surprise like when a green tractor he bought actually was yellow but had been painted to help sell it back in the 1940s.
Richard Goehring of New Castle, Pa., was busy cranking up a friend’s steam engine.
He said he has been coming to the Wayne Township show for 20 years and has his own group of engines.
Goehring said he enjoys explaining the history of steam engines to visitors to the show. He said the engines were used for a wide variety of projects on farms and by villages and townships over the years.
A children’s tractor pull is scheduled for 10 a.m. today to be followed by a tractor parade at 1 p.m., Lazor said. There are a variety of food options spread around the club grounds.
