ASHTABULA — Petmin’s plans to build a pig iron plant at the Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock site continue to inch forward, according to Nancy Lesic, a spokesperson for Petmin USA.
“Petmin is still coming to Ashtabula, but the company has had delays resulting from events outside of their control,” she said. “There is still lingering volatility and uncertainty in the capital and commodity markets resulting from the pandemic and circumstances in Ukraine.”
Petmin is using this time to finalize the capital investment structure, with a goal of recommencing site work in the first quarter of 2024, Lesic said.
Petmin has invested more than $60 million and remains committed to the Ashtabula facility, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
Construction activities to date include: a new road, excavation, grading, demolition, rail removal and implementation of a stormwater pollution prevention plan.
Timonere calls Petmin every month and sometimes every two weeks to keep abreast of the project.
“I know a lot of people got freaked out when they saw the equipment leave the property,” he said. “Petmin has been paying rent to people for two years and when the pandemic hit they were kind of isolated in South Africa [at the company’s headquarters].”
Several Petmin employees have returned to Ashtabula, he said.
“All the contracts with the utility companies and everything are still all in place,” he said. “There’s a lot of activity going on behind the scenes.”
