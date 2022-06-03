CONNEAUT — Steps are slowly being taken toward the construction of a new marina in the Conneaut harbor.
Conneaut Port Authority Chair George Peterson said the organization is still waiting on permits for the proposed new marina.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources had submitted 30-day public notice regarding the construction of a new marina, and the Port Authority is waiting on a similar notice to be filed by the Army Corps of Engineers, Peterson said.
The new marina would be located along Naylor Boulevard, and contain about 45 slips, according to Peterson.
“The next step will be applying for funding, and the dredging will take place,” he said.
Work on infrastructure for the new marina will likely start in late August or September.
Dredging will not take place before the spring of 2023, Peterson said.
The area around the marina and the launch ramps will need to be dug out to allow larger boats access.
In addition to the new marina, steps will be taken to protect wetlands in the area.
Peterson said the marina will not extend all the way down Naylor Drive, because an area of submerged vegetation that will not be impacted by the project.
“The wetlands will actually be enhanced,” Peterson said.
During the dredging process, cofferdams will be installed along the south side of the wetlands to protect the wetlands, he said.
“One of the agencies has asked us to leave those cofferdams in place rather than remove them, which is what we would normally do, so that those wetlands remain protected,” Peterson said.
The wetlands in the area were designated after work from the Port Authority, Peterson said.
“We are protecting the wetlands, we are trying to protect the environment,” Peterson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.