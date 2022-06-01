By BRIAN HAYTCHER
CONNEAUT — The Perch and Pilsner Festival will return this September, after two years away due to COVID-19.
“We could not be more pleased to bring back Conneaut’s signature festival,” Conneaut Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Wendy DuBey said in an email. “We are still in the planning stages, but everything is coming together nicely.”
Perch will be sold at the event, as well as other kinds of food. Craft and domestic beers and local wine will be available for purchase, DuBey said.
The bands for Friday and Saturday have been lined up, and a fireworks display will end the festival on Saturday at 10 p.m., DuBey said.
Planning is being overseen by Jeff Raisian, Doug Fender and Zachary Freeman, DuBey said. “We also have a great committee to help, she said.
Freeman said planning is going well.
“There’s a lot of unknowns,” he said. At the start of this year, it was still unclear whether or not the festival would be able to take place, Freeman said.
Big Dog Bounce will be providing bounce houses, and a kite festival is planned as well, Freeman said.
“The big thing right now is just finalizing some stuff and logistics,” he said.
The festival was first held in 2018, and grew significantly in 2019, before being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
“We’re really excited to have it,” Freeman said. He said he joined the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce after the start of the pandemic, so this is his first year being involved in the organization of the festival.
“We’re just excited to have it and bring it back to the public of Conneaut and Pennsylvania and northeast Oho,” Freeman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.