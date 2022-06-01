Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.