GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE
Lake Erie Canopy tours customers are getting back to nature with zip lines and obstacle courses providing families and groups the opportunity to challenge their limits.
“It has been really good,” said Donna Spitler, manager of LECT. She said last year was their best year ever, even with COVID-19 still a part of day-to-day life.
“People seem to be really excited about being back outside and living life,” Spitler said.
A group of students, and instructors, from Summer of Adventure at Lakeside High School through After School Discovery recently participated in both courses.
Arthur Pettit, a LECT senior guide and Lakeside High School graduate, said he really enjoys his job.
“It is not a basic nine to five job. I get to meet people eery and no day is the same,” he said.
The business also rents kayaks, swan boats and other watercraft to use on Cowles Creek near the Lodge at Geneva State Park, where Canopy Tours operates from May through October.
