ORWELL — Penniman Road will be closed at Route 322 from May 20-26 for road construction.
Drivers will be required to take an alternate route.
A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Rain likely. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 4:28 am
