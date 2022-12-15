SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Jacob G. Peffer was recently selected as 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Ashtabula Post.
Peffer entered the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in 2019 and joined the Ashtabula Post upon his graduation in January 2021.
Peffer, who is originally from Pennsylvania, said he had an interest in law enforcement but got a degree in General Information Systems but decided that was not for him after earning is degree from Mansfield University in Pennsylvania.
He said he then worked for Corning, Inc., for three years before being accepted to the academy.
“It’s kind of something I wanted to do, but I moved away from it when I went to college,” Peffer said.
During the later stages of his college career Peffer said he minored in criminal justice and decided to go forth with law enforcement as a career.
Peffer said he enjoys coming to work and helping people and was a little more “proactive” in his work this year. He said he loves the job because every day is different.
“I didn’t want to sit at a desk,” Peffers said.
He lives in Madison with is wife MaKayla and their two cats. He said he likes the area.
“It’s kind of like being home with fewer hills,” he said.
The selection of Trooper Peffer is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Ashtabula Post. Sgt. Aaron Belcher said the decision was made by fellow troopers based on leadership, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisiors, peers and the public.
“Jacob has definitely earned this trooper of the year award. He’s always willing to accept any responsibility we ask him to take,” Belcher said.
Peffer started the process to become a state law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. He chose Ohio because it offered him the quickest path to service.
He said his family is supportive of his career.
