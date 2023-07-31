ASHTABULA — A 24-year-old homeless man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Ashtabula early Sunday morning, according to Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Brandon Nelson was walking along the railroad tracks on Park Avenue between West 48th and West 49th streets when he was hit and killed by a train, according to police and Ashtabula County Coroner’s Chief Investigator Amber Stewart.
“He was homeless,” Stewart said.
The Ashtabula Police Department is investigating the incident.
The last time a pedestrian was killed by a train in Ashtabula County was almost exactly a year ago.
On Aug. 5, 2022, a 16-year-old male was struck at about 6:20 p.m. in Geneva by westbound Norfolk Southern train, according to Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
The teen was walking along the railroad tracks just west of South Eagle Street when he was hit and killed, according to coroner’s report.
The Geneva Police Department and Norfolk Southern Railroad investigated the incident.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.
Nationally, more than 400 trespass fatalities and nearly as many injuries occur each year, the vast majority of which are preventable.
It is illegal to access private railroad property anywhere other than a designated pedestrian or roadway crossing.
Trespassers are most often pedestrians who walk across or along railroad tracks as a shortcut to another destination. Some trespassers are loitering; engaged in recreational activities such as jogging, taking pictures, hunting, fishing, bicycling or operating recreational off-highway vehicles.
FRA works in partnership with railroads, state governments and other organizations to raise awareness about the inherent dangers and consequences of trespassing, according to its website.
